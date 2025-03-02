Work accelerated for Metro bus service in Faisalabad

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Work has been accelerated to finalise Metro bus service for providing affordable and efficient urban transport facilities in Faisalabad city.

In this regard, a team of Punjab Transport Department, headed by Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan, visited Faisalabad and met Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

The team comprised of General Manager Operations Punjab Mass Transit Authority Uzair Shah, Manager Operations Rizwan Aziz, Senior Engineers NESPAK Musa Dar Sameed Anis, Obaidullah and Project Manager Jamshed Faisal.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub, Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal and others were also present in the meeting.

Director General FDA Asif Chaudhary discussed various matters regarding planning of the Metro Bus Service and said that the FDA has provided full support to the experts of the Asian Development Bank during study of the project.

He said that various routes have been proposed in the city for Metro Bus Service, on which consultation sessions have also been held with some stakeholders.

He also shared the details of the study conducted for the project and necessary information related to the planning and said that modern urban transport facilities are indispensable for Faisalabad city as per its future requirements.

He commended the initiative of Metro Bus Service for Faisalabad and informed that committee about traffic management issues in view of growing population and spread of the city.

He also assured that FDA will provide full administrative support to Punjab Transport Department for Metro Bus Service.

Managing Director Punjab Mass Transit Authority Kanwar Anwar Ali Khan said that during visit, they would review the proposed routes for Metro Bus Service from a technical point of view.

In this regard, NESPAK engineers have been involved to prepare a review report, he said, adding that Secretary Transport Punjab will also visit Faisalabad soon and hold a meeting with the district administration in addition to inspect the routes and review the planning issues of this project.

He said that the study report of the experts of Asian Development Bank is also being reviewed in detail and necessary suggestions for comprehensive and solid planning according to the ground realities will be presented to the Punjab government so that a comprehensive strategy can be prepared for implementation on this mega project.