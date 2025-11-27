Women varsities must turn equity into action for economic empowerment; VC FJWU

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 27 (APP):Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (PoP, TI), Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) and Chairperson of the All Pakistan Women Universities Consortium (APWUC), has called upon women universities across the country to move beyond philosophy and create solid and gender-responsive pathways to enable more women to enter entrepreneurship world and lead Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking at the WECON 2025 Conference; Masawaat, Pakistan’s premier women entrepreneurship conference held in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr Bushra stressed the need for stronger inter-university collaboration, innovation-driven ecosystems, and institutional endeavors that remove barriers for female entrepreneurs.

During the conference, eight startups from the FJWU’s Business Incubation Centre showcased innovative products ranging from sustainable plastics to traditional crafts and perfumes.

Five leading women universities from across the country including FJWU, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Lahore College for Women University, Women University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Bagh and Rawalpindi Women University participated in the conference collectively under the APWUC banner, presenting a united front for women’s economic advancement.

FJWU thanked its ORIC team and Business Incubation Centre for their outstanding coordination that ensured a highly successful participation.