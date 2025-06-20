Women University Swabi showcases student creativity at arts exhibition

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 20 (APP):Professor Dr. Ghazala Yasmeen, Vice Chancellor of Women University Swabi, inaugurated a two-day exhibition organized by the Department of Arts and Design, highlighting the creative talents of students.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Yasmeen praised the students’ artistic skills and dedication, stating, “The art and hard work of our students are commendable. Their work deserves recognition at national and international levels.”

She emphasized the vast opportunities in arts and design, encouraging students to explore entrepreneurship and job creation in the field.

The exhibition featured diverse student projects, which the Vice Chancellor and distinguished guests, including Assistant Commissioner Topi, Director of Archaeology and Museums Dr. Abdul Samad Khan, and Registrar Dr. Raeesa Bano, toured extensively. Guests applauded the high-quality work produced despite limited resources.

Dr. Yasmeen concluded the event by congratulating the Department of Arts and Design for their successful organization and the students for their innovative contributions.