Women rights awareness desk set up

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Dec 02 (APP): A special awareness desk has been set up at General Bus Stand Faisalabad under the auspices of the Women Protection Center to sensitize citizens about the protection of women’s rights.

Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shehzadi said that the center would actively work to safeguard women’s rights and protect them from all forms of violence.

She added that awareness is the most effective tool to prevent abuse and ensure access to legal protection. In this regard, a series of 16-day awareness programs are also underway across the city to educate women and the general public about legal rights, available support mechanisms, and the importance of reporting violence.

She noted that informational pamphlets are also being distributed among the public as part of an ongoing outreach campaign. The initiative aims to create a safer social environment by promoting zero tolerance against violence and discrimination.

She urged citizens to play their role in supporting victims and spreading awareness in their communities so that women can live with dignity, security, and confidence in society.