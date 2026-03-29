Women play vital role in national progress: CM

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that leadership was not defined by gender but by courage, competence and merit, urging women not to be discouraged by criticism and to continue moving forward with confidence and determination.

Addressing the “Hum Leader Award” ceremony held in connection with International Women’s Day, she said women who persist despite challenges could become powerful role models for society. She said that politics has traditionally been male-dominated, but women have the ability to manage multiple responsibilities simultaneously and contribute effectively in every field.

Reflecting on her personal and political journey, she said being the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif brought both privilege and scrutiny, as many questioned her ability to reform a struggling system. She also recalled her time in imprisonment, stating that she refused special treatment and endured difficult conditions, including extreme heat in confinement, which strengthened her resolve rather than weakening it.

The CM, highlighting governance progress in Punjab, said the province, home to over 120 million people, was witnessing improvement across key sectors including infrastructure, sanitation, agriculture, economy and policing. She stressed that sustainable national development was not possible without the active participation of women, who constitute nearly 51 percent of the population and workforce.

The chief minister underscored a range of women empowerment and safety initiatives introduced across the province. These include safer public spaces, improved transport facilities, virtual police stations, video-based reporting systems, panic buttons and enhanced CCTV surveillance. She said these measures aim to ensure both protection and equal opportunity for women in public life.

She added that women were now serving at all levels of governance and public service, including as chief minister, chief justice, ministers, secretaries, commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police officers, while also contributing in the armed forces and other professional sectors.

Recalling earlier political challenges, she said she stood firmly with her father during the 2016 Panama case and believes that difficulties often turn into opportunities for growth. She encouraged parents to support their daughters, saying empowered women bring pride, progress and stability to society. She expressed that women’s empowerment was achievable through resilience, determination and equal opportunity.

Later, the CM congratulated women leader award recipients, including Yasmin Qureshi, Anees Haroon, Jehan Ara and Mai Janda, acknowledging their contributions.