Women health precautions stressed during upcoming Ramadan

SARGODHGA, Feb 08 (APP): Weather changes have a significant impact on human health, with women being more vulnerable to related complications, said renowned gynecologist Dr. Humaira Azhar while talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

She said sudden changes in weather, temperature fluctuations and increasing air pollution adversely affect the hormonal system of women, leading to various health issues, particularly those related to menstruation, pregnancy and reproductive health. Seasonal transitions from cold to hot or hot to cold often result in hormonal imbalance, menstrual irregularities, physical weakness, headaches, mental stress and infections, she added.

Dr. Humaira Azhar said an increase in urinary tract and reproductive system infections has been observed during the current season, attributing it mainly to weakened immunity and negligence in maintaining proper hygiene.

Talking about the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, she said that although Ramadan is a blessed month, women need to take special care of their health due to limited food and water intake during fasting hours. She advised pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and those already suffering from gynecological problems to consult their doctors before observing fasts.

She emphasized that a balanced diet during Ramadan is essential for women’s health. Protein-rich, fiber-based and slow-digesting foods should be taken during Sehri to sustain energy throughout the day, while Iftar should include light, nutritious foods along with adequate fluids. Fruits, vegetables, yogurt and milk products help replenish water and calcium deficiency in the body, she said.

Dr. Humaira Azhar warned that seasonal changes during Ramadan may lead to dehydration, low blood pressure, dizziness and severe weakness. She advised women to avoid unnecessary exertion, ensure adequate rest and maintain proper sleep routines. She also stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene during menstruation, as the risk of infection increases with changing weather.

Concluding, she advised women not to ignore unusual symptoms and to consult a qualified gynecologist in a timely manner. She said healthy women are the foundation of a healthy family and society, adding that maintaining a balance between health and worship during Ramadan is the key to well-being.