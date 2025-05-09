19.8 C
Islamabad
Friday, May 9, 2025
Domestic

Woman killed, six injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, May 09 (APP):A woman was killed, while six others, including two children, suffered injuries in a road accident near Thermal Bypass.
Rescue-1122 said here on Friday that the incident occurred when a motorcycle was collided with a speeding
car. Consequently, 47-year-old Zeenat fell from the bike and died on the spot, while 30-year-old Iqra Bibi, 16-year-old Arisha Bibi, eight-year-old Mustakeem, four-month-old Irham, 45-year-old Mazhar Hussain, and 52-year-old Mohammad Nadeem suffered injuries.
Rescue team after providing first aid, shifted the victims to the DHQ hospital.
Police concerned launched investigation.
