Woman killed, six injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, May 09 (APP):A woman was killed, while six others, including two children, suffered injuries in a road accident near Thermal Bypass.

Rescue-1122 said here on Friday that the incident occurred when a motorcycle was collided with a speeding

car. Consequently, 47-year-old Zeenat fell from the bike and died on the spot, while 30-year-old Iqra Bibi, 16-year-old Arisha Bibi, eight-year-old Mustakeem, four-month-old Irham, 45-year-old Mazhar Hussain, and 52-year-old Mohammad Nadeem suffered injuries.

Rescue team after providing first aid, shifted the victims to the DHQ hospital.

Police concerned launched investigation.