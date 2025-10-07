Woman killed over domestic issue

- Advertisement -

NOSHERO FEROZ, Oct 07 (APP):The armed persons on Tuesday opened indiscriminate firing on a woman and killed her, while another woman sustained injuries in a domestic issue in the incident in Moro area.

The police spokesman said that the body had been identified as Shama Chandio, while Safra Chandio received injuries.

The body and the injured had been shifted to Moro hospital, he said, adding the doctor referred the injured to a hospital in Nawab Shah due to her critical condition.

The assailants managed to escape from the scene successfully, the spokesman said.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.