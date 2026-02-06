Woman killed in gas leakage fire

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Feb 06 (APP):In a tragic incident,a woman lost her life in a fire that broke out due to a gas leak in her home on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122,the incident happened in the kitchen,where gas leaked from a cylinder and caught fire.

As a result,Sakina Bibi(80)critically burned and died before emergency responders could arrive.

The family chose not to take her body to the hospital for legal procedures.

Rescue officials have warned the public to be cautious when using gas cylinders to prevent similar accidents.