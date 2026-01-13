Woman Killed, girl injured on road

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, Jan 13 (APP):A woman was killed while a girl sustained injuries in an accident near Amreek Pura, Majra Road,

Sambrial, on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley traveling from Majra towards Sambrial collided

with a motorcycle rickshaw. As a result, a woman passenger fell onto the road and was run

over by the trolley, dying on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Rashida Bibi, 40, of Nakhry Wali. Her body was shifted to the THQ Hospital Sambrial. Another passenger, 15-year-old Zainab, sustained injuries and was provided

first aid at the scene.