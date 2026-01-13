Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Woman Killed, girl injured on road

SIALKOT, Jan 13 (APP):A woman was killed while a girl sustained injuries in an accident near Amreek Pura, Majra Road,
Sambrial, on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, a tractor-trolley traveling from Majra towards Sambrial collided
with a motorcycle rickshaw. As a result, a woman passenger fell onto the road and was run
over by the trolley, dying on the spot.
The deceased was identified as Rashida Bibi, 40, of Nakhry Wali. Her body was shifted to the THQ Hospital Sambrial. Another passenger, 15-year-old Zainab, sustained injuries and was provided
first aid at the scene.
