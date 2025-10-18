Saturday, October 18, 2025
Woman injured in acid attack

BAHAWALPUR, Oct 18 (APP): A woman suffered burn injuries when unidentified man threw acid on her at her house in Yazman tehsil of the district, here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson, Mr. Abid, an official of the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that Nadra (30) had been sleeping at a room of her house in Chak No.110DB, Yazman when an unidentified man entered her house, threw acid on her and managed to escape from the scene.
“On making hue and cry by the victim,the family members and neighbors gathered there,”they said.
Soon after receiving phone call at the control room of the Punjab Emergency Service,the rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided the first aid to the injured who later was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Yazman.
They further said that the victim received burn injuries in belly, legs and arm.
