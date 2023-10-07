Woman dies as unknown outlaws allegedly set her on fire

KHANEWAL, Oct 07 (APP):A married woman was died as unknown outlaws allegedly set her ablaze after throwing petrol on her in Mian Channu on Saturday.

According to details, a woman named Asia Bibi resident of Kabirwala went to meet her parents in Mian Channu along with her daughter.

The woman was present into the house when unknown outlaws allegedly entered in to the room and set her on fire after throwing petrol on her.

As a result, she sustained critical burn injuries and was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where she died.

SHO Sadar Police Station Rao Zeeshan said that the case has been registered against the unknown accused and interrogation launched into the incident.