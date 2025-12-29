Woman dies after eight-day struggle following phone blackmailing attempt in Havelian; suspect arrested

- Advertisement -

HAVELIAN, Dec 29 (APP):A woman who had attempted suicide by consuming poisonous insecticide due to alleged phone blackmail has died after remaining in a critical condition for eight days, prompting police to take swift action and arrest the accused.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 22, 2025, when Noreen, wife of Hafiz Akhtar and a resident of Chandni Chowk, Havelian village, ingested a toxic substance. Initially, no police report was filed and the incident was described as a result of mental depression.

However, during an independent inquiry, police recorded the victim’s statement in which she disclosed that she had been subjected to continuous phone blackmail for the past six to seven months. She alleged that Aamir, son of Sarwar, also a resident of Chandni Chowk, had been threatening her and demanding money, warning of physical and financial harm in case of non-compliance.

After the woman succumbed to her condition, police registered Case No. 1144 dated 25/12/2025 under sections 451, 386, 506 PPC and Section 25-D of the Telegraph Act on the directives of the District Police Officer, SP Havelian Division, and DSP Havelian.

SHO Cadet Abdul Ghafoor of Havelian Police Station arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Police also took into custody a Suzuki vehicle bearing registration number C-5543 (trailer) as part of the investigation.