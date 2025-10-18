Woman body found

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 18 (APP): The body of an unidentified woman was found on Saturday near Canal bridge at Chak No. 22-SB Jhal, police said.

According to a spokesman, the body was found within the limits of the Bhagtanwala Police Station. Policemen reached the spot, secured the area, and shifted the body to a local hospital for postmortem examination.

Later, the police released a picture of the deceased and appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the woman. Further investigation is underway.