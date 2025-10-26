With preparatory work for Katchery Chowk flyover underway, CTP gears up to implement diversion plan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 26 (APP):As preparatory work on the Katchery Chowk flyover and underpass project is under way, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have started finalising arrangements to implement a detailed diversion plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement once the chowk is closed for construction in the first week of November.

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab Highway Department has initiated construction of retaining walls near Fatima Jinnah Women University and Jinnah Park to enable the development of service roads and the relocation of utility services ahead of the main construction phase.

A CTP spokesman said on Sunday that the Katchery Chowk was one of the busiest intersections in Rawalpindi, with over 200,000 vehicles passing through daily. To ensure minimum inconvenience to commuters, an elaborate alternative traffic plan had already been chalked out.

Under the proposed plan, motorists travelling from Rawat T-Chowk to Old Airport would be diverted via the Bahria Town U-turn, passing through Bahria Town Phase-I, Gaya Chowk, and Gulraiz Gate No. 2.

Traffic from Jhelum Road towards Peshawar Road, the Motorway, or New Airport would use Morgah Turn, Attock Oil Refinery Chowk, Education Board, Defence Road, and Tulsa Road to reach 22 Number Chowk via Kalma Chowk.

Similarly, vehicles heading towards Saddar from Jhelum Road would take New Lalazar, Foundation University, Raah-e-Aman Road, and COD Chowk. Those travelling towards Peshawar or the Motorway would use Khattak Chowk, Sher Khan Chowk, Qasim Market, and Peshawar Road, while motorists bound for Saddar could take TNT Chowk.

For Murree Road, the route would pass through COD Chowk, Barqi Chowk, Convent Chowk, Shalimar Chowk, and PC Hotel, leading to TM Chowk. Vehicles going towards Old Airport or Saddar would travel via Rahimabad Bridge, Chauhan Chowk, Rawal Road, Fauji Tower, PF Chowk, Ali Nawaz Chowk, and Shaheen Chowk.

The spokesman appealed to citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and follow the diversion plan once construction begins. He expressed hope that the public would show patience during the development phase to ensure smooth traffic management.

The Katchery Chowk project, modelled after the Nawaz Sharif Flyover and GPO Underpass, is being described as a major public welfare initiative that will help resolve chronic traffic congestion in the garrison city once completed.