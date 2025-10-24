Winter vegetables must be cultivated by end of October

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 24 (APP):The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the farmers to sow winter vegetables till end of October.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that winter vegetables include cabbage, peas, turnip, radish, potato, onion, carrot, fenugreek, coriander, spinach and garlic.

He suggested the farmers to select such place for plants where they benefit from sunlight for at least 6 hours.

Area selected for cultivation should be properly measured so that right amount of seeds and fertilizers could be utilized, he added.

He further said that farmers should feel free to seek guidance from the Agriculture department for cultivation of winter vegetables under kitchen gardening.