Winter Fires Risk:Rescue 1122 suggests safety guidelines

MULTAN, Dec 15 (APP):Rescue 1122 urged citizens to strictly follow safety precautions while using heaters during winter to prevent fires and gas-related emergencies.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Multan held a meeting on the Community Safety Programme at Central Station, Chowk Kumharanwala, under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Dr. Hussain Mian.

The meeting was attended by Emergency Officer Engineer Muhammad Bilal, Rescue and Safety Officers Muhammad Arshad Khan, Control Room Incharge Mian Mudassar Zia, and all station coordinators.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Hussain Mian warned that with the onset of winter, incidents of fire and suffocation increase due to gas heaters and gas leakages. He emphasized that public awareness and precautionary measures are essential to avoid loss of life and property.

He advised citizens to regularly check gas heaters for cleanliness and leakage, ensure proper ventilation by keeping windows or ventilators slightly open, and maintain at least a five-foot distance between heaters and flammable items.

He further stressed never leaving heaters unattended, switching them off before leaving home or going to sleep, and avoiding drying clothes on heaters. Citizens were also urged to remain alert during gas load-shedding hours, as the return of gas can cause accumulation inside rooms.

Dr. Hussain Mian cautioned that gas heaters produce carbon monoxide, which is harmful to health, and should not be used continuously. He also advised checking wiring, sockets, and switches while using electric heaters.

Regarding coal or wood braziers, he urged people to ensure proper smoke exit and fresh air circulation and to extinguish them completely before sleeping.

He added that Rescue 1122 community safety teams are actively engaged in public awareness activities and remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies. In case of fire or any emergency, citizens were instructed to immediately contact Rescue 1122 at 061-9220305 or 061-9220302.

Rescue 1122 reaffirmed its commitment to building a safer society through prevention, preparedness, and timely emergency response.