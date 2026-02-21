Wildlife dpartment holds awareness seminar at GHSS No. 2 Haripur on World Pangolin Day

HARIPUR, Feb 21 (APP):The Wildlife Department, Haripur Saturday organized an awareness seminar at Government Higher Secondary School No. 2 in connection with World Pangolin Day to promote awareness among students and teachers about the conservation of pangolins and the significance of wildlife.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) and other speakers said that the pangolin is the only mammal in the world covered with natural scales. They said this harmless animal plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by feeding on ants and termites.

The speakers expressed concern that due to illegal hunting and trafficking, pangolins are facing a serious threat of extinction. Students were informed that the disappearance of pangolins would disrupt the ecosystem and could lead to an unusual increase in insect populations, posing risks to agriculture and forest systems.

Participants were urged to take practical steps for wildlife conservation and report illegal hunting activities to the relevant authorities.

At the end of the seminar, awareness pamphlets were distributed among students, followed by an interactive question-and-answer session. Wildlife officials reaffirmed their commitment to continue efforts for the protection of pangolins and other rare wildlife species.