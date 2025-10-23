Wildlife dept foils smuggling attempt of 32 cranes in DIKhan

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN , Oct 23 (APP):A joint raid team of the Wildlife Department, supervised by Sub Divisional Wildlife Officer (SDWO) Malik Saqib, successfully foiled an attempt to illegally traffic 32 Eurasian common cranes on the Indus Highway within the jurisdiction of Gomal University Police Station.

According to official sources, acting on credible intelligence, the raid party intercepted a passenger bus carrying the birds from Karachi to Bannu. During inspection, 26 cranes were found alive while six were discovered dead. The accused have been booked under the Wildlife and Biodiversity Act, 2015.

The rescued birds have been shifted to the Wildlife Park Dera Ismail Khan, where they are being provided proper care and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, SDWO Malik Saqib appreciated the efforts of his team and commended their swift action in protecting endangered wildlife. He reiterated that strict measures would continue against those involved in illegal trafficking of protected species.

“The protection of wildlife is our shared responsibility, and the department will not tolerate any violation of the law,” he emphasized.