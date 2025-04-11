Wife shot dead in Humak, husband arrested by HIU

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with Humak Police Station team , arrested a man on Friday for allegedly killing his wife by shooting her with a firearm, a police spokesperson said.

He said that the accused, Qasim Hussain, was apprehended within a short time after the incident, which occurred, in the jurisdiction of Humak Police Station.

He said the accused allegedly opened fire on his wife, killing her on the spot. DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar took notice of the incident and directed the police team to ensure the immediate arrest of the culprit.

DIG said the HIU investigation team used modern scientific and technical tools to trace and arrest the suspect.

He said the accused would be challaned in court on the basis of solid evidence to ensure strict legal punishment.