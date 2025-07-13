Wife arrested for husband’s murder in Kohat

- Advertisement -

KOHAT, Jul 12 (APP):A shocking case of murder has come to light in Kohat’s College Town area, where a 38-year-old man’s death was initially thought to be a suicide. Following a thorough investigation, police discovered that the victim’s wife was behind the brutal murder.

According to the sources of Kohat police, the deceased, Iqbal, a resident of Hangu, had been living in Kohat with his wife.

District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah took immediate notice of the incident and ordered a transparent investigation. As police analyzed evidence and forensic reports, doubts arose about the initial claim of suicide. The investigation led to the wife’s arrest, who, despite playing the role of a grieving widow, confessed to the crime. She had cleverly staged the scene to make it look like a suicide.

The accused wife has been handed over to the investigation team for further questioning, and important revelations are expected. DPO Dr. Zahidullah assured that the case will be thoroughly examined, and legal requirements will be fulfilled to ensure justice for the victim.