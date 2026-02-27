Wife among three held for husband’s murder over property dispute

ATTOCK , Feb 27 (APP):The police arrested three suspects, including a woman, for allegedly orchestrating the abduction and murder of her husband in a property dispute case , the police officials said on Friday.

The case surfaced on February 11, 2026, when Liaquat, a resident of Tehsil, Hazro reported to police that his son Rafaqat had been taken away by two men — Shehzad and Zulfiqar alias Zulfi — and had since gone missing.

A formal case was registered at Hazro Police Station, and an investigation was launched, they added.

During the probe, the police collected technical and forensic evidence and questioned multiple suspects.

The investigators later uncovered that the victim’s wife had allegedly conspired with her nephew and another relative to abduct Rafaqat.

The suspects reportedly murdered him and dumped his body near the banks of River Haro.

The police said the motive behind the killing was to seize the victim’s property and financial assets.

Based on solid evidence,the police arrested Shehzad, Zulfiqar and the victim’s wife.

Further investigation was underway, they added.