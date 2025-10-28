WHO, BISP holds training to combat child malnutrition

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Oct 28 (APP):The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the Health Department,Government of Punjab on Tuesday organized a five-day training workshop on Inpatient Management of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM).

The training aimed to enhance the capacity of healthcare professionals in managing cases of severe acute malnutrition and to improve treatment outcomes for affected children across Punjab.

According to a spokesperson,healthcare providers from eight Nutrition Stabilization Centres (NSCs) located in Attock,Jhelum,Chakwal,Mandi Bahauddin,Rawalpindi,Gujrat,Sialkot and Narowal participated in the sessions.

A total of 24 participants,including pediatricians and nursing staff,attended the training,which combined theoretical instruction with practical clinical exposure.

The workshop was inaugurated by Director BISP Punjab Ms.Waqar-un-Nisa,who commended WHO’s continuous efforts to combat malnutrition and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to strengthen Nutrition Stabilization Centres throughout the province.

Speaking at the opening session,Ms.Waqar-un-Nisa said that tackling malnutrition was not merely a health challenge but a collective social responsibility.

She stressed that malnourished children represent the most vulnerable segment of society and deserve timely, quality care.

She urged healthcare providers to treat them with compassion and commitment,noting that each recovered child contributes to the nation’s brighter future.

She further stated the collaboration between BISP,WHO and the Health Department marks an important step towards a coordinated and effective response to malnutrition.

She highlighted BISP’s role in reaching the poorest families and ensuring that financial and nutritional support go hand in hand.“Together,we are building a stronger,healthier nation where no child suffers due to lack of nutrition or care,”she said.

During the training,participants attended detailed classroom sessions and practical demonstrations, including a one-day hands-on attachment at the Children’s Hospital Multan,where they observed and practiced inpatient management of malnourished children under expert supervision.

The closing ceremony was chaired by the Deputy Director,Health and Population Department Punjab,who distributed certificates among the participants and lauded their commitment to improving child health and nutrition services in the province.