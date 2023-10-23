Wheat to be cultivated at 6.4 mln acres in South Punjab

MULTAN, Oct 23 (APP):South Punjab is all set to witness the cultivation of wheat on an impressive 6.4 million acres of land, with an expected yield of a staggering 11.05 million tons of wheat production.

South Punjab secretariat set a target to enhance at least seven maund per acre production during the season. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ateel, on Monday.

Saqib Ali Ateel underscored the importance of cultivating wheat before November 20, a critical step for ensuring a bountiful harvest.

A promising strategy for achieving the wheat cultivation and production target was reviewed and unveiled in the meeting.

Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, conveyed the urgency of enhancing wheat productivity, as it is integral to our food security. He also expressed his dedication to equipping farmers with the knowledge and tools needed for the agricultural revolution.

Farmers will receive vital training on the utilization of certified seeds, approved wheat varieties, seed treatment, land preparation, timely cultivation and many other technicalities to enhance production.

He added that technical guidance would also made available to ensure the benefits of drill cultivation and the optimal use of fertilizers.

To safeguard crops from diseases, it is crucial to ensure wheat cultivation before November 20. Additionally, measures are being put in place to maintain uninterrupted access to canal water, ensuring water-related challenges don’t hinder the sowing process, as decided in the meeting which was attended by experts concerned.