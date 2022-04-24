Wheat procurement in Khanewal under way

KHANEWAL, Apr 24 (APP): It is learnt that food department has started wheat procurement, as 78,000 metric ton wheat procurement target is set for khanewal district this year.

District Food Controller (DFC), while talking to APP here on Sunday, said the gunny bags were being distributed among wheat growers under open policy at 09 wheat procurement centers and they had distributed 70,000 bags out of total 1.1 million gunny bags.

Likewise, they have procured 23,000 wheat bags till yesterday. He also added that the wheat was being procured from growers on Rs 2200/- per mound rate fixed by the government and the drive would continue till achieving the set targets.

The food official also said that the all possible arrangements were made to facilitate the wheat growers and strict monitoring was also ensured.

The payments to growers were being made through nearby banks attached with wheat procurement centers without any delay, he concluded.

APP/Qbs/taq

920 hrs