WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP): The World Food Program (WFP) Country Director Chris Kaye called on Azad Jammu and Lashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Wednesday and discussed the WFP’s Strategic Plan (2023–27) designed for AJK.

According to a statement released by AJK Prime Minister’s office, the meeting, held at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis and covered an integrated plan that includes comprehensive planning for various sectors in AJK, said a press release.

The discussions focused on potential cooperation in different sectors to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including poverty and hunger eradication, environmental pollution control, quality education, healthcare, and access to food.

One of the key points of agreement during the meeting was to enhance the management information systems with the support of the WFP. Additionally, the WFP is committed to providing support for community development, nutrition programs, and wheat flour fortification. Furthermore, the program will extend school meal services to schoolchildren in AJK.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq assured the WFP delegates of his government’s full support and assistance in establishing the World Food Program office in AJK.

He emphasized the government’s willingness to provide all necessary support to UN development organizations seeking to establish their offices in Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expressed gratitude for the WFP’s longstanding contributions to the region.

The organization’s activities in Azad Kashmir over the past several decades have played a crucial role in the development of various sectors. He conveyed optimism that the WFP will continue to provide support in the future.

A documentary showcasing the vision of Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq and the development projects in Azad Kashmir was presented during the meeting. Additionally, the prime minister presented a souvenir to the WFP Country Director, Chris Kaye.

Senior Minister, Finance Minister Col. (R) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Additional Chief Secretary Development/Principal Secretary Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, and WFP officials were also present at the occasion.