Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Domestic

Welfare of the people of Sindh among priorities of the govt: Shahbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Apr 01 (APP):Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and extended Eid greetings and warm wishes to him.
According to a spokesperson,Governor Sindh also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the premier.
PM Shahbaz Sharif said that “Country’s development is associated with the progress of Sindh.”
He further said that welfare of the people of Sindh was among priorities of the incumbent government.
Country’s overall and political situation was also discussed during the conversation.
