Weather to remain dry, hot in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, May 25 (APP):The weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most districts of the province, an official of the Meteorological Department said here on Saturday.

Severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province and heavy dusty winds are expected in Kohat, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Lucky Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank, the official of the Meteorological Department said.

There is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra and Abbottabad and during the last 24 hours, 4 mm of rain has been recorded in Timeragah, 3 mm in Dir and 2 mm in Malam Jabba, Meteorological Department official said.

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius Bannu 43, Takhbhai 39, Timergarh 38, Dir 34 and Charat 36 centigrade. Peshawar recorded a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius.