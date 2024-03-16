Weather to remain dry, cold continue in upper districts

PESHAWAR, Mar 16 (APP):Weather will remain dry in most districts of Peshawar province while cold in upper districts continue, an official of the Meteorological Department said here Saturday.

The minimum temperature has been recorded as low as 14 degrees Celsius and it is likely to rise to a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius, the official said.

He said the humidity ratio in the air is 48% recorded and during the next 24 hours, the weather will remain dry in most areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while it will remain cold in upper districts. There was rain in the upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and snowfall in the mountains, the official added.

The minimum temperature recorded on Saturday was in Astor minus 02, Gopus minus 01, Skardu and Bagrot recorded 00 degrees Celsius, he said.