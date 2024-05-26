Weather likely to remain dry, hot in most parts of KP

PESHAWAR, May 26 (APP):The Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday that the weather is likely to remain dry and hot in most districts of the province.

“Severe heat is likely in the southern districts of the province,” the Meteorological Department official said.

“The daytime temperature is likely to be 2°C to 5°C degrees centigrade above normal in southern districts,” the official of the Meteorological Department said.

“Heavy dusty winds are expected in Kohat, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Hangu, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank,” the official said.

“There is a possibility of rain with thunder in the districts of Upper Dir, Swat, Mansehra, and Kohistan, and during the last 24 hours, 7 mm of rain has been recorded in Patan, 5 mm in Malam Jabba, 4 mm in Timargarh, 3 mm in Dir, and 1 mm in Chitral.”

During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature in Dera Ismail Khan was recorded at 44 degrees Celsius.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in °C in KP: Bannu 43, Tahatbhai 39, Timergarh 37, Dir 34, Charat 36, and Peshawar 23.