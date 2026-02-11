“We Exhibit 2026” to empower women entrepreneurs with trade opportunities in Sialkot

SIALKOT, Feb 11 (APP):Dr. Mariam Siddiqa, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), announced that the fourth edition of the “We Exhibit 2026” trade and industrial exhibition will take place on February 13–14 at Heritage Club. The event provides a platform for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and elevate their businesses.

Dr. Siddiqa highlighted that “We Exhibit 2026” will feature around 170 exhibitors, including local and national participants, and offers various stall categories such as Export, Gold, Silver Premium, and Gazebo packages to support businesses of all sizes. A special Export Pavilion with 28 stalls will focus on showcasing export-quality products and connecting with international buyers. The exhibition is supported by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the local business community, including Syed Ahtesham Mazhar, President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce.

Recognized as Pakistan’s first major trade exhibition dedicated to women-led micro, small, and medium enterprises, “We Exhibit” has become a flagship event since its launch in 2023. This year’s exhibition will cover a diverse range of sectors, including textiles, leather, sports goods, surgical instruments, home décor, and personal care. It will feature B2B networking, panel discussions, and workshops to enhance export readiness and business growth.

The exhibition will be officially opened by the Turkish Ambassador, with a focus on empowering women entrepreneurs and fostering greater market access.