WCLA, WASA join hands for conservation of historic WASA Pump Building at Badami Bagh

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 09 (APP):The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), in collaboration with the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), has initiated the conservation and adaptive reuse of the historic WASA Pump Building located here at Badami Bagh.

The project, estimated at a cost of Rs 160.5 million, marks a significant milestone in the

protection and revival of Lahore’s industrial and architectural heritage.

The historic WASA Pump Building, once central to Lahore’s water supply system and

a fine example of early engineering, is being conserved with its original machines restored

and preserved. The site will be transformed into a Heritage Museum Café, showcasing

the city’s industrial legacy while offering a unique cultural and recreational space that

blends history, heritage, and community engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General WCLA Najmussaqib stated: “The conservation

of WASA Pump Building is a groundbreaking project that reflects our commitment to preserving Lahore’s tangible heritage. By reviving this unique site and showcasing its historic machinery, we are ensuring that future generations can appreciate the engineering marvels that once sustained our city.

The project will serve as a valuable addition to Lahore’s cultural landscape, offering both educational and recreational experiences.”

This initiative underscores WCLA’s ongoing efforts to protect and promote Lahore’s heritage through sustainable and innovative approaches. By integrating the site into the cultural and tourism framework of Lahore, WCLA aims to expand the city’s heritage footprint beyond monuments and traditional sites, highlighting the industrial history that shaped urban life, he added.