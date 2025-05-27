WCCIS,SIMAP sign MoU to empower women entrepreneurs

- Advertisement -

SIALKOT, May 27 (APP):In a significant move to boost women entrepreneurship and industrial collaboration,the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on Tuesday officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).

According to a spokesperson,this collaboration was expected to significantly strengthen the ecosystem for women-led enterprises in Sialkot, aligning with broader national goals of economic empowerment and sustainable industrial development.

The partnership marks a strategic effort to foster inclusive economic development, encourage innovation in the surgical instruments sector, and create new avenues for women-led businesses in Sialkot.

The MoU was a milestone for women in business and the surgical sector.

SIMAP representatives echoed the sentiment,expressing optimism about the potential of the partnership to stimulate economic activity and broaden the talent pool driving the industry forward.

The agreement outlines joint initiatives including capacity-building programs,training workshops,market access support and mentorship opportunities aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs to actively participate in and contribute to the surgical instruments supply chain.

Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq,President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Maryam Nouman,Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan,Vice President (VP) Rubina Naveed and Women entrepreneurs were also present on this occasion.