WCCIS’ ‘WE-Exhibit 2026’ at Heritage Club on Feb 13-14

SIALKOT, Feb 12 (APP): President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Siddiqa has said “We Exhibit 2026” will be held on February 13-14 at Heritage Club, Sialkot Cantt.

Talking to APP, President WCCIS Dr Mariam Siddiqa said that women entrepreneurs would be given an opportunity to participate in the exhibition which was very important for business women.

She said the exhibition would not only give women an opportunity to display their manufactured products at local level but also help new entrepreneurs in determining their line-up business.

Dr Mariam Siddiqa said the WCCIS had been serving women entrepreneurs with a mission of assisting them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for working women.

She said: “We-Exhibit 2026” would be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level.

She announced that a variety of stall categories are being offered for “WE-Exhibit 2026” to ensure maximum participation of women entrepreneurs. These categories include Export, Gold, Silver Premium, Silver, and Gazebo (Outdoor) packages, designed to accommodate businesses of different scales and needs.

A total of 170 stalls have been allocated for the exhibition, out of which 30 percent are sponsored and subsidized to support and encourage greater inclusion of women-led enterprises, she added.

As an export-oriented chamber, WCCIS has established a dedicated Export Pavilion comprising 28 stalls, she further added.

President WCCIS said that the exhibition will highlight women-led enterprises across sectors including fashion and textiles, leather and sports goods, surgical and beauty instruments, handicrafts, home décor, personal care, and lifestyle products.

She said that the Turkish Ambassador will be the chief guest of the ceremony.