WCCIS leadership attends study abroad fest

SIALKOT, Jul 01 (APP):Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman and WCCIS vice president Mrs Rubina Naveed, attended the Study Abroad Fest organized by Chaudhry Muhammad Ahmed Khan (CMAK) here on Tuesday.

The event was a resounding success, offering in-depth guidance on academic coaching, career counselling, and visa support for students aiming to pursue education overseas.

Dr Mariam Nouman and Mrs Rubina Naveed praised the CMAK for hosting such a well-organized and informative event, noting its significance in helping young minds make informed decisions about their academic futures.

“We truly appreciate CMAK for their effort in creating such a valuable platform,” said Dr Mariam Nouman. “It’s initiatives like these that empower students with the knowledge and confidence they need to explore global educational opportunities”, she added.

The Study Abroad Fest attracted a large number of students, parents, and education professionals, making it a vital forum for exchanging ideas and information about studying abroad.