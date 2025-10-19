WCA all set to revive heritage tourism in South Punjab

- Advertisement -

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Oct 19 (APP): The Walled City Authority (WCA) has taken a major step towards promoting heritage tourism across South Punjab through a series of large-scale conservation and cultural revival projects, marking a historic milestone in Pakistan’s heritage management efforts.

For the first time in the country’s history, comprehensive initiatives had been launched

in Multan and Bahawalpur to preserve historic landmarks, attract visitors, and generate

local employment.

In Multan, the Authority was executing the Haram Gate Heritage Trail and the Qila Kohna

Qasim Bagh Conservation and Renovation Mega Project — both aimed at restoring the

city’s centuries-old urban fabric and enhancing its tourism potential.

Similarly, in Bahawalpur, restoration work was underway at the Wali Muhammad Mosque,

the Jain Temple, and the historic Freed Gate, while a new Food Street was being developed

to showcase local cuisine, culture, and hospitality. These projects not only seek to revive

architectural grandeur but also to position heritage as a driver of sustainable economic growth.

Walled City Project, Assistant Director Umair Ghazanfar, said that the Authority was also

introducing guided tours, arranging cultural events, organizing the annual “Dekh Lo Multan” festival, and hosting photo walks to encourage public engagement and promote the region’s cultural richness.

Local music, crafts, and traditional art forms were being highlighted to strengthen community ties and create livelihood opportunities. He said the initiative reflects lessons drawn from successful international heritage programs, where countries like Egypt and neighbouring country had turned cultural assets into engines of prosperity.

“By preserving our past, we can build our future,” he noted, emphasizing that heritage tourism can play a significant role in Pakistan’s economy if promoted with vision and coordination.

Globally, tourism contributes around 10 percent of world GDP, amounting to over 10 trillion

dollars. Pakistan, with its rich cultural and historical heritage, from ancient Indus Valley sites to Mughal monuments and living crafts, has immense untapped potential.

The Authority’s initiatives in Multan and Bahawalpur demonstrate how heritage could serve

as both a symbol of identity and a tool for inclusive growth. By combining conservation, tourism promotion, and community participation, the Walled City Authority was setting a model for transforming Pakistan’s cultural wealth into a sustainable economic asset , ensuring that the legacy of past becomes a foundation for future prosperity, he added.