WB to provide $90mn to KP govt for prevention of non communicable diseases: Official

PESHAWAR, Mar 19 (APP): The World Bank would provide about $ 90 million to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government for control and prevention of non-communicable diseases in the province.

Dr. Javed Sattar, Coordinator Health Sector Reforms KP told APP that the provincial government was working on a mega project for the control and prevention of non-communicable diseases, and preparation of its PC-I was in the final stage.

He said World Bank has pledged to provide about USD 90 million for the project, which would be completed in five years in the province.

DHQs and THQs hospitals were being strengthened in terms of equipment, infrastructure, labs and staff in 32 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa with financial assistance of Asian Development Bank (ADB), he said.

He added that out of USD 100 million committed amount by ADB, USD 25 million has been so far received for the project that would be completed by 2026.

Dr Sattar said five members’ primary healthcare management committees for THQs and hospitals management committees at DHQs with representatives of doctors, LG representatives, civil society member and technicians were formed for speedy and transparent utilization of funds and financially supporting poor patients suffering from chronic diseases.

The KP government would spend Rs2 billion on strengthening and running of BHUs and primary healthcare centres through private sector in 15 districts and Rs1.5 billion on maternal and newborn’s health and allied services.

Besides Insulin for Life and Cancer Protection Programs’, the KP government has identified 56 sites in merged tribal districts for establishment of new hospitals, basic health units and rural health centres.

A feasibility study of the project costing Rs12,440 million was completed besides the allocation of Rs3,900 million for it under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) 2022-23 and practical work on it would soon start.

Hepatitis, HIVs and AIDs control programs were made regular part of the budget while paraplegic centre at Bakakhel Bannu was being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs900 million for facilitation of spinal cord and orthopedics patients of merged areas.

Rs1.1 billion would be spent on purchase of medicines for provision of free treatment to chronic diseases patients including cancers, adding the KP Government has already approved Rs3.1 billion for three years for anti cancer program.