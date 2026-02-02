WB President lauds Punjab govt’s heritage preservation efforts

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Feb 02 (APP):World Bank Group President Ajay Pal Singh Banga, accompanied by Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb, visited the historic Taxila Museum on Monday. Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Punjab Zeeshan Rafiq warmly received the distinguished guests on behalf of the Punjab government.

During the visit, the delegation was given a detailed tour of the museum, which serves as Pakistan’s premier center for ancient artifacts and historical relics.

The World Bank President and his team expressed strong appreciation for the efforts of the Government of Punjab, particularly the Directorate General of Archaeology Punjab in preserving, restoring, and presenting the country’s historical and cultural heritage along modern lines. They described these initiatives as exemplifying the highest academic standards and exceptional professional care.

The World Bank President commended the heritage-friendly vision of the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, describing the approach of safeguarding historic sites as development assets as a ‘model worthy of emulation’. He also paid tribute to Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb for her active role and personal interest in promoting culture and heritage.

The visiting delegation received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing conservation and development works under the ‘Taxila Heritage City Project’. A detailed documentary presentation outlined the master plan for the overall development of the museum and surrounding heritage sites.

Secretary Tourism Punjab Sukrat Amaan Rana explained the key features of the Taxila Heritage City Master Plan, stating that the project will play a pivotal role in preserving historical heritage, boosting tourism, and strengthening the local economy.

Director General Archaeology Punjab, Zaheer Abbas Malik provided a step-by-step briefing on the project’s implementation, emphasizing adherence to international conservation principles, community involvement, and inter-departmental collaboration.

It was highlighted that the protection of globally significant sites like Taxila inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, is not only a trust for future generations but also plays an important role in cultural diplomacy, international cooperation, and the promotion of sustainable development.