WB delegation calls on KP CM

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Sep 09 (APP):A delegation led by World Bank Country Director for Pakistan, Bolormaa Amgaabazar, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed ongoing public welfare projects in the province being carried out with World Bank assistance. Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur, along with officials from the provincial government and the World Bank, also attended.

The discussions focused on strengthening future partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration between the provincial government and the World Bank. Both sides agreed to expand cooperation in various social sectors.

The delegation extended condolences over the loss of lives in recent floods. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the provincial government values the World Bank’s support across social sectors and looks forward to expanding this cooperation. He highlighted that the government is prioritizing investment in potential sectors including hydropower, communications, minerals, agriculture, water resources, and tourism, while stressing the need for international investment and support in these areas. He noted that the province’s Annual Development Program is aligned with the World Bank’s new development portfolio.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government is focusing on climate change, air quality, stunted growth, health, education, and other social issues. For the first time, a Climate Action Board has been established in the province, and a Climate Resilience Board will soon follow.

He said multiple programs have been launched to provide technical training to graduates to prepare a skilled workforce in line with the requirements of the international job market.

The Chief Minister emphasized that strengthening the provincial economy and creating employment opportunities remain key priorities. Efforts are underway to provide industries with affordable electricity, including the launch of a provincial transmission line project. He added that the CRBC irrigation project is critical for achieving agricultural self-sufficiency, with the provincial government itself investing in the scheme.

Similarly, the Peshawar–D.I. Khan Motorway is a viable and highly profitable project that requires World Bank’s partnership for implementation.

Referring to the recent floods, the Chief Minister said the province had suffered large-scale human and financial losses.

Rescue and relief operations in affected areas had been completed, and rehabilitation efforts are now underway. Compensation payments to all victims have been made transparently.

He underlined that international support is needed for infrastructure restoration, including timely initiation of the third phase of the Rural Accessibility Project being implemented with World Bank assistance to restore communications in flood-hit areas.

The Chief Minister added that the government is also working to promote economic activity and employment in the merged districts and looks forward to World Bank support in this regard. He said the provincial government is taking steps to enhance its own revenues and achieve financial self-reliance. To ensure timely repayment of external debts, a Debt Management Fund has been established, through which Rs.190 billion have been collected over the past 17 months.