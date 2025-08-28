Watim Medical & Dental College Rawat celebrates annual Literary Day

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Aug 28 (APP):The annual Literary Day was celebrated on Thursday at Watim Medical and Dental College with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The event featured competitions in Qur’an recitation, Naat, and Urdu and English debates, in which a large number of students actively participated and showcased their literary skills.

The Chief Guest of the ceremony was Dr. Najeeba Arif, Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters, a distinguished scholar, researcher, and renowned writer.

In her presidential address, she emphasized that literary pursuits and creative expression refine the personality of doctors, enabling them to grow as balanced individuals.

She urged the future physicians to create harmony between intellect and emotions, avoiding extremes on either side. “A good doctor must combine the compassion of the heart with the reasoning of the mind,” she noted, advising the students to benefit from the latest advancements in medical science and technology, and to contribute positively towards the progress and development of the nation.

The ceremony was marked by a strong sense of patriotism, as speakers highlighted the glorious achievements of the Pakistan Armed Forces in recent national endeavors, and linked them with the spirit of dedication required from young professionals.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Ibrahim Nasir, a final year MBBS student, followed by a Naat presented by Professor Madiha Ali. The welcome address and annual report of the Literary Society were delivered by its President, Professor Idrees Farooq Butt, who also commended the students for their active participation.

Professor Major General (R) Muhammad Ahmed, Principal of Watim Medical College, in his address, encouraged the students to take part wholeheartedly in extracurricular and co-curricular activities alongside their academic studies.

Professor Brigadier (R) Gulzar Bukhari, Principal of Watim Dental College, expressed satisfaction that despite the rigors of medical education, the students were also nurturing their literary and creative talents.

On the occasion, Professor Dr. Abdul Rasheed Mian, Dean and CEO, highlighted the institution’s upcoming plans. He expressed his commitment that the best-performing students will be provided with scholarships and opportunities to pursue advanced training in world-renowned universities, further enhancing the institution’s reputation.

At the conclusion of the program, awards were distributed among the winners of Qur’an recitation, Naat, and debate competitions. Special awards were also conferred upon the champions of the Sports Week, as well as the chief organizers of the Literary Day, Rohaab Butt, Amanat Ali and Uzair Khan for their dedicated efforts. From Watim Medical College, Professor Dr. Imran Aftab, and from the Dental College, Professor Dr. Madiha Rasheed, announced the names of award recipients.

The event successfully highlighted the institution’s tradition of nurturing both academic excellence and literary creativity, reaffirming its commitment to producing well-rounded professionals.