Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam

LAHORE, May 12 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said that in the first phase 1,200 watercourses would be cemented with Rs 10 billion, besides cementing 7,000 watercourses in second phase across the province.

Punjab Irrigation minister Kazim Pirzada met Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz here on Sunday and during the meeting matters pertaining to Irrigation department were discussed.

The steps to put the irrigation system on the modern lines were also reviewed.The proposals with regard to timely provision of water to the farmers up to the canal tail were mulled.

Progress on the programme regarding cementing watercourses across the province was also reviewed in the meeting.

The CM said that with the grace of Allah Almighty watercourses would be cemented in coming five years. Surplus water would be provided to the farmers at the canals tail-ends with the cementing of watercourses.

We are going to launch solar tubewell project for the farmers soon, she added.

The canal water theft would not be tolerated under any circumstances and an effective crackdown would be launched for its eradication, she added.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada said, “Under the able leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the cabinet and the whole team was working day and night for

public well-being.”

He further said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty and as per the vision of Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, mission aimed at ensuring the welfare of farmers would be accomplished.