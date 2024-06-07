Water treatment plant donated to Allied hospital-II

FAISALABAD, Jun 07 (APP): Anjuman anti-narcotics in collaboration with Donor Friends of Faisalabad donated a water treatment plant costing Rs 1.2 million for Allied Hospital-II.

The donation was handed over to Deputy Medical Superintendent Ali Baig by Hasam Hassan, General Secretary, Anjuman Anti-Narcotics.

The water treatment plant will provide the facility of clean drinking water to patients and their attendants at the hospital.

Noted psychologist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar and others were present on the occasion.