Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

Mangla dam
MIRPUR-AJK, Jan 15 (APP):The water level in Mangla Dam, the second largest reservoir in the country, continues to rise for the third day in a row as inflows of 3300 cusecs of water were recorded on Monday.
According to Official Sources, Mangla Dam is facing a dire situation as outflows remain at only 100 cusecs while inflows have decreased to 3300 cusecss.
The situation is a result of heavy snowfall in the Himalayas, leading to reduced inflows in the reservoir.
The water level in the dam has been steadily rising, reaching 1157.25 feet, leaving only 2.080 million acre feet (MAF) of water available.
This is the third consecutive day that outflows have been at this low rate, causing concerns about the water supply in the area.

