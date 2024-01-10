Water level in Mangla dam at rapid decline

MIRPUR (AJK): Jan 10 (APP): The country’s second largest reservoir – Mangla dam found constantly dries following continued intermittent heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of Himalayan belt and consequent decline in flow of water in the rivers, falling in the reservoir – where the water level has decreased to considerable extent.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1156.60 feet on Wednesday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 2.052 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

“The water level in the dam is gradually reducing further more,” the sources said.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in Mangla Dam reservoir was recorded as 1156.60 feet after discharge of 85.40 feet of water from the reservoir by Wednesday Jan 10, the sources underlined.

“Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir,” official sources told the news agency.

“At present 2.052 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir,” media wing of WAPDA said on Wednesday.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was equally recorded as 5000 cusecs with outflows of 5000 cusecs of water from the dam on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Wednesday remained as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 16200 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 13900 cusecs and Outflow 13900, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5000 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 3500 cusecs and Outflows 3500 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 26800 cusecs and Outflows 23800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 9500 cusecs and Outflows 6400 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 12600 cusecs and Outflows 12600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 17000 cusecs and Outflows 3900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 5500 cusecs and Outflows 5500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 1800 cusecs and Outflows 1800 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 6400 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 2600 cusecs and Outflows 2600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1480.37 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.275 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1156.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.052 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 638.15 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.000 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Wednesday.