WASA restores major sewer line

FAISALABAD, May 20 (APP):Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed repair of a major sewer line connected to Pumping Station-36 (PS-36) and restored its operations across several affected localities.

Managing Director WASA Engineer Aamer Aziz said here on Tuesday that the restoration efforts have resolved the long-standing issue caused by the settling of the main sewer line near 5 Number Stop Bhattawala Road.

He said that the restoration work was executed with urgency and dedication by the operations team including Director Operations Farooq Najeeb, Deputy Director Muhammad Nouman Noor, Assistant Director Tahir Shabbir and Sub-Engineer Farhat Hussain.

This team worked tirelessly round the clock to repair the settled line and ensure smooth sewage flow in the area, he added. He said that the settling of the main sewer line had disrupted sanitation services in multiple localities including New Asim Town, Asim Town, Sindhu Town, Sohailabad, Wazir Wali Abadi, Ghausia Abad and Niamat Town.

“Despite the severe challenges, our engineering teams worked relentlessly to repair the damaged line and now sewer operations in all affected areas have been fully restored”, he said.

He extended his gratitude to the residents of these localities for their patience and continuous trust in WASA during the service interruption. Public confidence even amid service disruption is a testament to WASA’s credibility and commitment, he added.