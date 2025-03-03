WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Mar 03 (APP): Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Monday visited various areas of the city to supervise drainage operation and performance of the teams deployed to remove rainwater in low-lying areas.

He informed that as many as 60mm of rainfall had been recorded in the twin cities since last Sunday night,”56 mm recorded in Saidpur, 43 mm in Golra, 34 mm in Bokra, 40 mm in PMD, 31 mm in Shamsabad and 37 mm in Kachehri area.”

He informed that the 11.4-foot water level in Nullah Lai was recorded at Kattarian and 8.3 feet at Gawalmandi bridge.

The MD said that due to the Met Office’s heavy rainfall forecast for the twin cities, WASA had been put on high alert and all operational wings including heavy machinery existed in the field to deal with any situation.