WASA officials directed to provide lids on all manholes within 6 hours

FAISALABAD, May 07 (APP):Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Aamer Aziz has directed WASA officials to provide lids on all open manholes in the city within six hours.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, he said that a physical inspection would be carried out after 15 days to ensure compliance and public safety.

He warned that operations staff has been clearly instructed to take immediate action on any missing manhole reports and monitoring systems are in place to ensure deadlines are met.

He said that 156 manholes have been newly covered with lids while 53 damaged lids have been repaired over the past few days as part of the ongoing maintenance drive.

He also instructed the directors and staff of Operations Directorates to launch emergency-level efforts to address missing manholes within their respective zones.

The upcoming inspection would verify not only uncovered manholes but also any related infrastructure issues that need resolution, he added.