WASA launches crackdown on manhole lid theft

FAISALABAD, Dec 07 (APP): Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched a strict crackdown against the individuals involved in the theft, sale and purchase of manhole lids across the city.

A spokesman said that WASA officials were directed to register immediate FIRs and initiate legal proceedings without discrimination.

He said that theft of WASA manhole covers has emerged as a serious public-safety threat, creating risk of fatal accidents and posing grave dangers to the citizens.

He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against lid theft and anyone found stealing or trading these covers would face strict prosecution as the agency cannot overlook actions that jeopardize human lives.

WASA’s Operations Directorates have also been directed to conduct special monitoring in their respective areas for ensuring continuous vigilance and immediate response in case any manhole lid is reported missing, he added.