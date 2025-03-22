WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA), in collaboration with WWF, organised an awareness walk to highlight the importance of water conservation and mark the World Water Day.

Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) WASA Saqib Raza led the awareness walk in which Director I&C Arif Siryani, Deputy Director Waseem Abbas Baloch, Assistant Director Rana Adnan Shehzad and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, DMD Saqib Raza said that WASa was striving hard to provide quality service in addition to taking revolutionary steps for water conservation.

He said that WASA has launched waste water treatment initiative with the support of Denmark and this project would help to reuse treated wastewater for agriculture.

A treatment plant funded by AFD is also being set up to treat canal water for safe drinking supply to the city inhabitants, he added.

He said that WASA has also launched an awareness campaign to educate and sensitize the people for water conservation.

The Citizen Liaison Cell teams are conducting awareness lectures in the schools, colleges, community centers and union councils whereas informative pamphlets are also being distributed among the general public.

WWF Coordinator Haroon Younus also delivered a keynote briefing on water conservation and highlighted the ways to prevent its wastage for greater interest of the coming generations.