WASA evolves strategy for uninterrupted supply to Rawalpindi residents during summer

RAWALPINDI, Apr 25 (APP):The WASA Rawalpindi has prepared a comprehensive strategy on the instructions of Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department Bilal Yasin for uninterrupted and smooth supply of clean drinking water during the summer season to the residents of garrison city.

Managing Director of Water and Santiation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf said in a statement on Friday that due to sudden rise in temperature coupled with heat wave, the demand for water had increased.

Some 51 million gallons of water against the requirement 70 million gallons per day was being provided, he said, adding several steps were being taken to meet the shortfall, he added.

The operating period of tube-wells, he said, had been increased, while water leakages from the system were being plugged. Moreover, uniform water supply was being ensured in all areas.

He said the schedule of tube-wells was being coordinated with the power supply in areas affected by load-shedding.

The WASA MD urged the public to help the Agency in saving water by changing their behaviour.

He warned them of strict punitive measures for water wastage. As per the court order, he said, Rs 10,000 was being charged to being charged and Rs 20,000 to commercial consumers for water wastage, he added.

He said to ensure smooth water supply, they were making the consumers aware about ways to conserving water in their household tanks.